Kazinform partners with over 15 major news agencies worldwide - General Director

ASTANA. KAZINFORM To date the Agency has concluded memorandums with 18 foreign counterparts, said Kazinform's General Director Askar Umarov.

Speaking at a press conference at the Central Communications Service in Astana today, Mr. Umarov noted that among the Agency's partners are news outlets such as Russia's TASS, China's Xinhua, Turkey's Anadolu Agency, South Korea's Yonhap, Japan's Kyodo, and Iranian IRNA.

According to him, over the last year inform.kz's traffic increased by 21% to almost 28 million users and Kazinform's news feed is read in 227 countries worldwide. The General Director also stressed that today the Agency distributes content in the Kazakh, Russian, English, and Chinese languages.

Mr. Umarov also dwelled upon the Agency's new projects and initiatives. Thus, he noted the launch of a new video news format KazLiveInform, stressing that the Agency is currently increasing the share of video content in its news feed, which already grew by 10%. He also reminded that in November 2017, the Agency launched its own, privately funded, sports portal, SportInform. According to him, the website which now has only Kazakh and Russian versions may soon add an English one.

He added that in 2017, Kazinform has also released an educational game 'Sacred Kazakhstan', which can be found in both Playmarket and Appstore.

As for this year's plans, Askar Umarov said that it is planned to launch an economic news service in four languages, stressing that Kazinform's Chinese, Russian, and Turkish partners who also have similar projects, are interested in cooperating in the project's implementation.

Also, in 2018, according to him, Kazinform will implement a number of country-wide projects, such as the 'Place on the map', which is a weekly photo-report from Kazakhstan's regions, 'Unique Kazakhstan', a project about places, businesses, and people from across the country, and '100 new faces', that will tell the readers about people of Kazakhstan's 100 new faces list.