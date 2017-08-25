Kazinform receives EEC award for professional coverage of integration processes

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh and Kyrgyz journalists received awards in the framework of the international economic forum Eurasian Week, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazinform Agency, in particular, was awarded a statute of the Eurasian Economic Commission "for high professionalism and creativity in covering the issues of the integration agenda".

The EEC also plans to hold another award ceremony in Moscow. Among the awarded media are also Khabar, MIR and Russia-24 TV channels, Kazakhstanskaya Pravda and Kommersant newspapers, Expert Kazakhstan magazine, Kabar, Russia Today, BelTA, Interfax, TASS, and ArmInfo news agencies, as well as Business Eurasia analytical resource, national TV and radio company of the Republic of Belarus and others.

As it was reported, Astana is hosting the Eurasian Week annual international exhibition forum, organized by the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states and the Eurasian Economic Commission. The event brought together more than 2,000 people, including officials and representatives of business communities from 42 countries.