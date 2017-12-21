Kazinform’s contest: Rukhani Janghyru symbol chosen in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The winners of the Contest of the Best Design Solution for the Head of State' Article "The Course towards Future: Spiritual Modernization" (Rukhani Janghyru) were awarded in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The contest was organized by Kazinform International News Agency. In addition to young people, the contestants also included experienced designers. From 1st November through 15th December, over 130 works from all over the country were submitted for consideration.





"The contest of design solutions for the Program Article "The Course towards Future: Spiritual Modernization" was expected to show the society's perception of "Rukhani Janghyru" idea through design and graphics. The society conceives it quite interestingly. It is a kind of expression of our national code because it combines authenticity and modernity. The works show that the designers and artists understand perfectly well that "Rukhani Janghyru" is a link to the past, the present, and the key to the future," Askar Umarov, Director General of Kazinform, said on the sidelines of the solemn event.





The winners were awarded diplomas and money prizes in each nomination. Indeed, the Grand Prix winner, Denis Romanov from Pavlodar town, received KZT 2 million. In turn, Madina Mukhanova from Astana, the author of the work that took the 1st place, received KZT 1,500,000. The second and third place winners, Rustam Sarimov from Pavlodar and Saule Zhiyenkulova from Astana earned KZT 1 million and KZT 500,000 respectively. Besides, a number of special prizes were awarded to the authors of the most interesting works.





The best works will be used in decorations, costumes, and printed materials. The winners' creative works will also be posted on the website of Kazinform International News Agency.

The jury members included Vice Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan Alan Azhibayev, Director of the Department of Culture and Arts of the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports Almaz Nurazkhan, Head of the Infographic Studio of Russia's TASS News Agency Alexei Novichkov, Director of China's Renmin Huabao Yu Tao, Chief of Anadolu Agency's New Media News Editorship Mustafa Fuat Er, Creative Director of Fine Design advertising agency Tigran Tuniyants, and Head of Kazinform's Web Design and Infographic Department Bakhtiyar Amenov.





It is noteworthy that the contest of designers is aimed at popularizing the cultural and spiritual values of "Rukhani Janghyru", supporting the creative environment, and promoting contemporary culture while preserving the national identity.