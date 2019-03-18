Kazinform's photo exposition in the spotlight of OIC 1st cultural festival

CAIRO. KAZINFORM - Kazinform International News Agency has participated in the photo exhibition "The Islamic World in Photos" organized by the Union of OIC News Agencies (UNA) as part of the OIC's first cultural festival held in Cairo, Egypt on February 5-9, Kazinform reports.

Kazinform showcased dozens of photos at the exhibition giving guests of the exhibition an insight into the culture and heritage of Kazakhstan. These were mainly the images depicting longstanding Kazakh traditions, national sports, preparations for Nauryz celebrations. Guests of the exhibition also got a chance to see why Astana is considered the new business capital of the region after hosting the inauguration ceremony of AIFC as well as OIC Summit on Science & Technology. Kazinform's exposition also featured breathtaking images of Kazakhstan's main tourist attractions, including mountains in Almaty region, the Charyn Canyon and so on.



UNA Director General Robleh said the member news agencies participated with more than 220 different photos that give visitors a general perception about the social and economic life as well as the cultural, tourist and urban features of the participating countries. He added that the pictures also show the most important historical stages that these countries have undergone since ancient time up to the present.



Participants in the photo exhibition include national news agencies of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman, Palestine, Egypt, Azerbaijan, Jordan, Bahrain, Algeria, Morocco, Pakistan, Tunisia, Togo, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Côte d'Ivoire, Lebanon, Mauritania, Indonesia, Malaysia, Niger, and Yemen. It is noteworthy that the second session of the festival will be hosted by the UAE.



The festival sought to strengthen the bonds of cooperation and acquaintance among the peoples of the Islamic world, in addition to openness to Muslim communities in non-member countries. It also achieved great success in its first session, which experienced wide engagement by the OIC countries along with large audiences and broad media coverage.



The inauguration ceremony was held at the Grand Theatre of the Cairo Opera House.



