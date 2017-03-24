Kazinform, SCO Secretariat ink cooperation agreement

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - "Kazinform" International News Agency and the SCO Secretariat inked the cooperation agreement in Beijing on March 23, Kazinform correspondent in China reports.

The document was signed by Deputy General Director of Kazinform News Agency Zhassulan Toiboldin and SCO Deputy Secretary-General Wang Kaiwen. The signing ceremony was held on the Day of journalist-friends.







Addressing mass media at the ceremony, SCO Secretary General Rashid Alimov reminded that a year ago analogous agreements were signed with Xinhua and TASS news agencies on March 11, 2016. The decision to observe the SCO Day of journalist-friends was made the same day.







"I'm glad that we've gathered here today and celebrate this day together. I'm doubly glad that we will witness the signing of the cooperation agreement between the SCO Secretariat and one of the top-ranking news agencies of the SCO presiding country - Kazakhstan. Reality has shown how effective and mutually useful cooperation between the SCO Secretariat, TASS and Xinhua is. Over the past year over 2,000 materials mentioning the SCO have been disseminated by Xinhua and TASS. Of course, Kazinform journalists and other colleagues had a hand in," Alimov stressed.



He expressed hope that the signing the agreement will help Kazinform News Agency up the ante.



In his remarks Kazinform Deputy General Director Zhassulan Toiboldin noted that over the past year SCO has held a lot of political, economic and cultural events.







"People learn about it thanks to awareness-building efforts of the SCO Secretariat. It is with great interest that we follow the events and news of our ‘Shanghai family' through the updated website of the SCO Secretariat. I am confident that with the signing of the agreement between Kazinform News Agency and the SCO Secretariat, our cooperation will move to a brand new level and even more people in Kazakhstan and other countries will be able to stay tuned for SCO news," Mr. Toiboldin said.







The presentation of the official account of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Weibo and a photo exhibition about Astana and Kazakhstan's nature were held on the sidelines of the event in Beijing.