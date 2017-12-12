Kazinform, Télam sign MoU

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Memorandum between Kazakhstan's Kazinform news agency and Argentine Télam was signed by the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Argentina concurrently, Kairat Sarzhanov and the president of Télam Rodolfo Pousá in Buenos Aires.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Kazakh Ambassador noted the fact that Télam was one of the first news agencies in Latin America to establish cooperation with Kazakh media outlets and expressed hope that it would contribute to the development of the Kazakh-Argentine bilateral partnership.

Kairat Sarzhanov also stressed that partnership between Kazinform and Télam should help in promoting Kazakhstan's culture in Argentina within the framework of the county's program of modernization of public consciousness.

As previously reported, in July 2017, Kazakh Minister of Information and Communications, Dauren Abayev met with the Minister of Federal System of Mass Media and Public Opinion of Argentina, Hernan Lombardi, during which the sides signed a Memorandum of Cooperation providing for the exchange of news materials, documentary films, as well as joint training of personnel.