Kazinform, Tatar-Inform sign coop memo

KAZAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform International News Agency and Tatar-Inform Agency signed a memorandum of cooperation as part of the meeting of the Kazakhstan-Tatarstan Intergovernmental Commission held in Kazan.

The document was signed by Director General of Kazinform Agency Askar Umarov and Director General of Tatar-Inform Shamil Sadykov.



According to Shamil Sadykov, the memorandum will enable the agencies to quickly transmit the news about joint projects of Tatarstan and Kazakhstan and the life of Kazakh, Tatar national diasporas. "The scope of our interests is not limited to policy, economy and official news. We will disseminate information which is of interest for our people," said Sadykov.

"In his State-of-the-Nation-Address, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev named the relations with Russia as benchmark ones. Tatarstan is a key region of Russia, the centre of the Volga region, and information from your republic is important for Kazakhstanis," Askar Umarov pointed out.



In his words, the development of relations with Tatar-Inform Agency will let Kazinform achieve one more goal - exchange of information - which will benefit both countries.



The memorandum is aimed at strengthening professional cooperation and exchange of information. In particular, the sides plan to encourage exchange of journalists and photo journalists to share experience and upgrade their qualification. The agencies will provide organizational support to the journalists and photo journalists accredited in their territories.



Kazinform Agency has established cooperation with 42 news agencies such as TASS and Bashinform (Russia), AzerTAG (Azerbaijan), Anadolu (Turkey), BELTA (Belarus), The Islamic Republic News Agency (Iran), KABAR (Kyrgyzstan), Yonhap (South Korea) etc.



Photo credit: www.tatar-inform.ru