Kazinform to broadcast int'l teleconference dated to Year of Tuñuquq
The online teleconference will be broadcast via Facebook page and YouTube channel of Kazinform International News Agency.
The conference will bring together heads and reps of UNESCO, the Turkic Council, TurkPA, well-known turcologists from Azerbaijan, Hungary, Germany, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Russia, the U.S., Turkey, and Uzbekistan.
A special collection of the text of the Tuñuquq monument inscriptions will be presented during the teleconference. Prepared by the International Turkic Academy, it contains the translation of the inscriptions into 12 languages.
The decision to mark the 1,300th anniversary of the monument to Bilge Tuñuquq within the framework of UNESCO was made last year at the suggestion of the International Turkic Academy.