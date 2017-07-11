Kazinform to cooperate with German news agency

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A number of agreements, memorandums, and contracts were signed between Kazakh and German organizations within the framework of the Kazakh-German Business Council, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In particular, International News Agency Kazinform, represented by the Director General Askar Umarov, signed a memorandum of cooperation with German news agency DPA.

"This memorandum signifies the beginning of cooperation in the field of information exchange, the possible creation of joint information projects. It is expected that by the end of the year we will meet in a more extended format and discuss joint projects, as well as commercial and non-commercial options for information exchange," said Mr. Umarov.



According to him, the memorandum is the first step towards each other in the sphere of cooperation.

Also at the Business Council, a number of Kazakh and Germany signed 20 more documents on cooperation. Namely, a memorandum on cooperation in the field of energy efficiency between the Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan and German energy agency DENA, a memorandum of cooperation in the field of machine building between the Union of Machine Builders of Kazakhstan and German Union of Machine Builders, a memorandum of cooperation between the Investment Committee of Kazakhstan and Assadel International BV to develop a German network of construction markets OBI in Kazakhstan, a memorandum of cooperation between the Investment Committee and Heidelbergcement, a framework agreement on cooperation to support the investment activities of Linde Group in Kazakhstan between Kazakh Invest and Linde Group, an agreement on the early commencement of work on the industrial gas supply project between ArcelorMittal Temirtau and Linde Group, a preliminary agreement on the project Supply of hydrogen (S.Kazakhstan region) between LLP HILL and Linde Group.

In addition, Samruk-Energo JSC and Wind Power GmbH signed a memorandum on the construction of a solar power station in Almaty region, JSC NATD and the Technical University of Munich subsidiary TUM International signed a memorandum of cooperation providing for creation of a TUM industrial-educational and innovation center and an Integrated Training Center in Kazakhstan, LLP Center for Transfer and Commercialization of Agricultural Technologies and Bosch&Schorle GmbH signed a framework memorandum of cooperation, Promondis Kazakhstan LLP and NwComp Solar GmbH inked an agreement on construction of a solar power plant with a capacity of 35 MW in the Otrar district of South Kazakhstan region and an agreement on the construction of a 25 MW solar power plant in Zhambyl district of Almaty region, KADi Company LLP and NwComp Solar GmbH signed an agreement on the construction of a 5MW solar park in Zhetysai, South Kazakhstan, JSC Kazakhstan Institute of Industry Development and the Fraunhofer Institute for Automation and Operational signed a memorandum of cooperation in the framework of Industry 4.0, KAZTEHNOLOGII JSC and Specialtechnik Dresden GmbH in turn signed an intention agreement on the dispose of ammunition and the creation of an ammunition disposal center in Kazakhstan, the Renewable Energy Association of Kazakhstan and German Solar Industry Association (BSW-Solar) signed an agreement on the implementation of the Production of caustic soda and chlorine project in Zhambyl region, as well as a memorandum of cooperation.

As the Minister for Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kassymbek noted, large German companies are one of the most important investors in the economy of Kazakhstan.

"We welcome the further work of German capital in Kazakhstan. Today the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan is actively working to improve the investment climate in the country. This year we became an associate member of the Investment Committee of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. The total volume of direct foreign investment in Kazakhstan since 2005 made about $250 billion, the best indicator in Central Asian region," the minister added.