Kazinform: V-Day Parade in Beijing (PHOTOS)

ASTANA-BEIJING. KAZINFORM Lavish military parade dedicated to the 70th anniversary of Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the end of World War II was held today at the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing.

40 minutes prior to the parade, Chairman of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping and his spouse Peng Liyuan met with President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in the inner side of the main rostrum at the Tian'anmen Square.

The parade became the largest one in history of the People's Republic of China. 12 thousand troops, 500 units of military vehicles and 200 aircrafts went on display. 84% of the vehicles were demonstrated for the first time.

15 Chinese and 17 foreign dismounted troops representing Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Cuba, Egypt, Kyrgyzstan, Mexico, Mongolia, Pakistan, Serbia, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Cambodia, the Republic of Fiji, Laos, Vanuatu and Venezuela partook in the event.

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev as well as Presidents of Russia, Mongolia, Egypt, Czech Republic, South Korea, Pakistan and representatives of other countries joined the event at the invitation of the Chinese leadership. 76 servicemen of the silent drill team of the Kazakh Defense Ministry marched at the Tian'anmen Square. As earlier reported, the Memorial to Soviet and Mongolian soldiers who died in the liberation of China from the Japanese invaders during the World War II was erected in honor of soldiers including 21 natives of the Kazakh SSR.

The monument is engraved with the names of 13 Mongolian and 66 Soviet soldiers. The fraternal grave located near the fierce fighting area has remains of 60 soldiers. The search for the missing continues till present.

The photos were provided by Chinese media.