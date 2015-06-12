Kazinform, Vietnam News Agency agree on cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - With the active assistance of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Vietnam "Kazinform" International News Agency and Vietnam News Agency (VNA) have signed a cooperation agreement aimed at establishing and developing relations in the sphere of information exchange.

Kazinform and the VNA intend to share information and analysis on current developments in their countries and international agenda. The parties intend to cooperate closely in organizing and providing information support for visits of heads of states and official delegations, as well as other interstate events and activities. Joint activities of the agencies will be aimed at providing comprehensive support to collaboration between Kazakhstan and Vietnam in the field of electronic information. In recent years bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Vietnam have actively developed. May 29, 2015 Eurasian Economic Union and Vietnam signed an agreement on free trade zone which will be another catalyst for further fruitful cooperation in trade, economic and investment spheres. The VNA was founded by Ho Chi Minh in 1945 and is a government corporation.To perform its assigned functions and tasks, besides its headquarters in Hanoi with units assisting the General Director, news and photo departments, newspapers, bulletins, technical and service centers, businesses and a publishing house, the VNA has representative offices in southern Ho Chi Minh City and central Da Nang city, domestic bureaus in 63 provinces and cities nationwide and 27 overseas bureaus located in all five continents of the globe.

The VNA has bilateral and multilateral cooperative relations with 42 foreign or international news agencies and media organizations.