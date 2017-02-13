Kazinform, WAM news agencies signed memo of coop

DUBAI. KAZINFORM Kazinform International News Agency and UAE's WAM News Agency have signed a memorandum of cooperation, Kazinform correspondent reports.





Director General of Kazinform Assel Tulegenova and Executive Director of WAM Mohamed Jalal Alrayssi signed the memorandum during a meeting of Kazakhstan’s Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev and Mohamed Jalal Alrayssi within the World Government Summit in Dubai.

The document provides for exchange of experience as well as information materials by means of the existing technologies, such as FTP and email, cooperation and coordination between the sides within their membership in professional associations and international organizations. The memorandum offers also traineeships for both agencies’ journalists.





“We have been closely cooperating with the Republic of Kazakhstan for a long period of time. We hope, that this memorandum will intensify the interaction between the two countries in information sector and will simplify the exchange of news. We see a good opportunity and prospects in mutual cooperation,” Mohamed Jalal Alrayssi said in an interview with Kazinform correspondent.





“We are thankful to the UAE for the invitation. We are interested in cooperation with your country. The leaders of our countries exert every effort to make our interaction more fruitful. Besides, as part of our cooperation, we are planning to fully cover the oncoming EXPO 2017 international specialized exhibition which will be held in Astana from June 10 through September 10, 2017. We hope for fruitful cooperation,” Kazakh Minister Dauren Abayev said in an interview with WAM.





WAM News Agency was established in 1976. It is now the most popular news platform of the UAE. WAM cooperates with the news agencies of such countries as Sudan, Malaysia, Russia, China, Kuwait, Jordan, Indonesia and Yemen. In 2012, WAM signed a cooperation agreement with Turkey’s Anadoly News Agency.



