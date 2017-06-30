EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    09:47, 30 June 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazinform, Xinhua strengthen cooperation

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM Askar Umarov, the General Director of Kazinform International News Agency, and Cai Mingzhao, the President of China's Xinhua News Agency, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, Kazinform special correspondent in China reports.

    According to the document, the sides intend to intensify cooperation. They will collaborate in such media spaces as video, Internet and social networks.

    The Memorandum covers the exchange of journalists, photo correspondents and other specialists related to the news sphere, rendering assistance in upgrading their skills, as well as placing banners and logos (anchor hyperlinks) on each other's websites. This document replaces the agreement on information exchange and cooperation between Kazinform and Xinhua dd. November 2, 2004.

    Recall, on June 28, Mr. Umarov delivered a speech at roundtable themed Spread Asian Security Concept, Build Community of Common Destiny - the Role of the Media in Asian Security held within the 2nd Conference of the Non-Governmental Forum of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA ).

     

    Foreign policy Mass media China Diplomacy
