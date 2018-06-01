Kazinform, Xinhua to step up coop in economic news coverage

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Askar Umarov, General Director of Kazinform International News Agency held talks with President of Xinhua News Agency Cai Mingzhao in Beijing on Thursday, Kazinform's correspondent reports from China.

While in Beijing, Mr. Umarov also had talks with the leadership of China Economic Net.



During the meeting with Cai Mingzhao, the sides discussed state and prospects for cooperation, noted the need to step up cooperation in the sphere of economic news coverage and exchanged views on the possibility of creating the Economic Information Alliance within the One Belt, One Road initiative.







Kazinform and China Economic Net met to discuss experience of two news agencies in covering economic problems and new ways of how they present the news.



Kazinform General Director is in Beijing to attend the 1st media summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) scheduled to be held on June 1.



