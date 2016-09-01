KazISS brings coop with Chinese experts to a brand new level

BEIJING. KAZINFORM A delegation of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies headed by its Director Erlan Karin has met with the experts of the leading Chinese think-tanks in Beijing.

Global and regional policy problems were on agenda of the multi-day negotiations held with the representatives of the Institute of International Relations of Tsinghua University, the Euro-Asian Social Development Research Institute of the Chinese State Council’s Development Research Center, the Institute of International and Strategic Research of Peking University, the Institute of Russia, Europe and Central Asia of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

Today, the KazISS experts will meet with their colleagues from the China Institute of Contemporary International Relations (CICIR).

“The interaction between the analytical centres of Kazakhstan and China is very active. However, during our trip to China, we set a goal to bring our partnership with the Chinese colleagues to a brand new level. As a rule, Kazakhstan is visited mostly by the Chinese experts specializing in Central Asia, while those specializing in Russia, the U.S. and other regions as well as their works, ideas and concepts remain unknown for Kazakhstan. That is why, we focused first of all on establishing contacts with new partners and authoritative experts studying a wide range of issues and those consulting the government and leadership of the country. We strived to get to know their original views on the relevant issues of international politicsby discussing certain issues. We invited some experts to Kazakhstan and asked them to share their thoughts with the Kazakh expert community,” said Erlan Karin to mass media.

“Unfortunately, the interaction between the two countries’ research structures is limited to conferences and workshops and reports made there. We are confident in adoption of new forms of cooperation, in particular, conducting joint researches and drafting analytical reports. In this case only, we will gain new knowledge and experience, and we will be able to improve the understanding of the issues studied. For this reason, we concentrated on the prospects of such interaction,” he emphasized.

During the meetings, the Chinese experts noted the importance of peace-keeping initiatives of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazakhstan’s role in ensuring global and regional security, strategic character of cooperation of the two countries as well as the commonality of the objectives outlined in Nurly Zhol program and One Belt, One Road initiative.

“Kazakh, Chinese research institutions have been enjoying good contacts for many years. I mean Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies and the Institute of World Economy and Politics. In my opinion, these two institutions are the main think-tanks of Kazakhstan whom we constantly work with. We have good contacts, we pay mutual visits and hold free discussions,” Director of the Euro-Asian Social Development Research Institute of the Chinese State Council’s Development Research Center Li Fenglin says.

He emphasized that the relations between China and Kazakhstan develop intensively.

“We exchange high-level visits. President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is expected in China for G20 Summit soon. He will not only attend the Summit, but he will pay an official visit to China too, which is a very important event for ensuring sustainable development of the relations between our countries,” the Chinese expert noted.

He reminded of the big projects being implemented today quite successfully.

“In this regard, I must say that cooperation between China and Kazakhstan can serve as a very good example of implementation of industrial interaction between the two states. I hope and I am confident that this cooperation will continue in the future as well,” he concluded.



































