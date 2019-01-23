KazISS Director: We should channel youth's energy into creativity and self-realization

ASTANA. KAZINFORM We should help young people of the country focus their energy and efforts on creativity and personal self-realization, Director of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies Zarema Shaukenova says, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to her, Kazakhstan is experiencing the 3rd modernization to date which is accompanied by public consciousness modernization. "The declaration of the year 2019 as the Year of Youth by the President was named as one of major and important results of the last year," she said and noted that young people comprise 22% of Kazakhstan's population.



"We have entered a landmark stage - the stage of the peers of independence, those born on the dawn of 90s. This generation of young people knows no other values and development ways than those set in independence period. The independent Kazakhstan with market-based economy is a reality in which they used to live," added Zarema Shaukenova.



In her opinion, the state should cooperate with this generation to strengthen nationwide values and patriotism. "Nevertheless, ensuring daily living needs of young Kazakhstanis is vitally important for reliable future of our country. This, in turn, will enable us to channel youth's energy into creativity and personal self-realization. The speech delivered by the President at today's Year of Youth Opening Ceremony was devoted to the settlement of these issues," stressed she.