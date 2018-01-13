KazISS expert on agenda of Nazarbayev-Trump talks at the White House

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Sanat Kushkumbayev, Deputy Director of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan (KazISS), shared with Kazinform correspondent what problems will be raised next week during President Nursultan Nazarbayev and U.S. President Donald J. Trump at the White House.

According to the expert, the key goal is to propel Kazakhstan-U.S. cooperation to the level of expanded strategic partnership.



He said, "The U.S. has been our long-standing strategic partner since the early days of our independence. In January, we will celebrate 26 years of Kazakhstan-U.S. diplomatic relations. The U.S. is a major trade and investment partner of Kazakhstan. From the political perspective, we cooperate on solution and promotion of regional and global security. The meeting will focus on the situation in Afghanistan, the Syrian conflict, relations with Russia in terms of Eurasian integration of the U.S."



Mr. Kushkumbayev added that Kazakhstan's stance on non-proliferation will also be in the center of negotiations at the White House, because our partners in Washington highly value Kazakhstan's leadership in non-proliferation. Non-proliferation has become one of the most pressing issues on the global agenda recently due to the situation on the Korean Peninsula.



He also touched upon President Nazarbayev's participation in the meeting of the UN Security Council. In his words, it will be the highlight of Kazakhstan's one-month Presidency in the Council.



"Those debates will be dedicated to one of the most relevant problems - non-proliferation. You know that since 1990s Kazakhstan has been one of the leaders of global non-proliferation movement. We have been praised and garnered support of international partner organizations. Kazakhstan has the moral right to put forward such initiatives. UN Secretary General António Guterres is expected to attend the debates," Mr. Kushkumbayev added.



The KazISS Deputy Director also reminded that the debates on building regional partnership in Afghanistan and Central Asia will be held as part of Kazakhstan's Presidency in the Council as well.