Kazkom announces KZT2.4tn loan repayment by BTA Bank

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazkommertsbank JSC has notified of the redemption of the loan provided to BTA Bank JSC, Kazinform reports.

"Kazkommertsbank JSC informs that on July 3, 2017, JSC "BTA Bank" repaid the loan for the amount of KZT2.4 trillion that Kazkommertsbank had provided to BTA Bank JSC. As to the outstanding debt of 64.8 billion tenge, the bank wrote it off by the provisions formed. Thus, as of July 3, 2017, BTA Bank JSC's debt to the bank [Kazkom] has been fully repaid," reads the statement published on Kazkom's official website.

It is noted that the loan granted to BTA Bank JSC is considered as a large-scale deal for Kazkommertsbank effected by special relationship between the banks.