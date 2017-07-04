Kazkommertsbank appoints news Chairman of Management Board

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazkommertsbank JSC has announced appointment of the new Management Board, Kazinform reports.

The bank also appointed new Chairman of the Management Board.



"By resolution of the Board of Directors of Kazkommertsbank, the following new members have been elected to the Management Board: Ulf Wokurka - Chairman of the Management Board; Ulan S. Baizhanov - Deputy Chairman of the Management Board; Larissa P. Zdanovich - Deputy Chairperson of the Management Board; and Zhannat S. Satubaldina - Deputy Chairperson of the Management Board," the bank's statement reads.



As of 4 July 2017, the composition of the Management Board of Kazkommertsbank is as follows: Ulf Wokurka - Chairman of the Management Board; Ulan S. Baizhanov - Deputy Chairman of the Management Board; Larissa P. Zdanovich - Deputy Chairperson of the Management Board; Dauren Z. Sartayev - Deputy Chairman of the Management Board; Zhannat S. Satubaldina - Deputy Chairperson of the Management Board and Nurlan T. Zhagiparov - Managing Director, Member of the Management Board.



The powers of the following members of the Management Board have been terminated on 3 July 2017 by resolution of the Board of Directors of Kazkommertsbank:



Marc Holtzman - Сhairman of the Management Board;



Abay M. Iskandirov - First Deputy Chairman of the Management Board;



Rashid U. Amirov - Managing Director; 4) Askar A. Darmenov - Managing Director;



Sergey V. Yeltsov - Managing Director;



Mukhit K. Inebekov - Managing Director;



Mirzhan Y. Karakulov - Managing Director;



Yerulan A. Kussainov - Managing Director;



David Mashuri - Managing Director;



Murat K. Suleymenov - Managing Director.