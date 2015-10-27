Kazkommertsbank, Mercur Auto LTD intend to become partners of EXPO 2017

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - JSC "Kazkommertsbank" and LLP "Mercur Auto LTD" have expressed intention to become partners of EXPO-2017, said Akhmetzhan Yessimov at a meeting of the Board of NC "Astana EXPO-2017" and business representatives.

According to the press service of NC Astana EXPO-2017, Akhmetzhan Yessimov told about the project and construction of the exhibition complex. He also stressed that to date 49 countries and 11 international organizations have confirmed their participation in the exhibition. Mr. Yessimov also stressed that about 10 large companies are involved as sponsors such as the consortium NCOC, CISCO, Air Astana, Saint-Gobain, etc. Representatives of JSC "Kazkommertsbank" and LLP "Mercur Auto LTD" confirmed the companies' intention to become partners of NC "Astana EXPO-2017". The parties discussed possible areas of cooperation. JSC NC "Astana EXPO-2017" was founded in January 15, 2013 in order to prepare and conduct the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017. The event will be held in Astana from June 10 to September 10, 2017.