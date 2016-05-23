Kazkommertsbank names new Managing Director

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Managing Director of Kazkommertsbank JSC Aigul Djailaubekova has stepped down from the Management Board of the bank to accept position in another company.

"Mrs. Djailaubekova who was responsible for the corporate business of the bank, including work with national companies, holdings and large corporate clients will continue to work in the banking sector of Kazakhstan. On behalf of the Management Board acting CEO of the bank Mr. Abai Iskandirov expressed gratitude to Mrs. Djailaubekova for her contribution to successful work of Kazkommertsbank in the sphere of corporate business and wished her all the best in her future career," the bank's statement says.

Mr. Yerulan Kussainov who was previously designated as Managing Director of the bank will supervise development of the corporate business of the bank.