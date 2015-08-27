EN
    Kazkosmos, Roskomos sign contract on taking Aidyn Aimbetov to ISS

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - At the International Aerospace Forum "MAKS-2015" in Zhukovsky chairman of the aerospace agency "Kazkosmos" Talgat Mussabayev and Acting Head of the Federal Space Agency Alexander Ivanov held talks.

    The parties have signed a contract for Kazakhstan cosmonaut Aidyn Aimbetov's flight to the International Space Station. At the same time, representatives of the space industries of Kazakhstan and Russia have discussed a number of strategic issues concerning cooperation of the two states in space exploration and interaction at the Baikonur Cosmodrome. In particular, they talked about the use of space-rocket complex "Baiterek" for launching carrier rockets called "Angara" which will in the long term replace "Proton" boosters. According to Alexander Ivanov, Kazakhstan is a strategic partner of Russia in space exploration, launch services, and operation of Baikonur Space port. He stressed that the two agencies plan to expand cooperation in this direction.

