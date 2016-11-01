EN
    13:59, 01 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazmedtech and SK-Farmacy against privatization

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Management of JSC Kazmedtech and SK-Pharmacy LLP are against privatization of the companies. The Chairman of the Board of JSC Kazmedtech Talgat Chinikeev stated this today in the briefing held at the Communication Center, Kazinform reports.

    "For instance due to shortage of budget money for procurement of  medical products in 2017 we agreed with companies on 10% down payment instead of 100. 90% will be paid during the next three years. And these companies gave their consent for such a deal because at the moment we are 100 % state-owned organization. If Kazmedtech becomes a private company suppliers won't go for such agreement", - T. Chinikeev told.

    Now the issue of privatization of the company is being reconsidered in the Government.

    Chairman of the Board of SK-Pharmacy LLP Nurzhan Alibayev commented that his company is puzzled about the subject of privatization: whether it will be drug monopoly or company assets to the amount of KZT 36 million.

    During the briefing journalists were invited to the international conference devoted to the tendency in the drug and healthcare products in Kazakhstan on November 3 within the framework of the 13th Kazakhstan international exhibition "Astana Health-2016".

