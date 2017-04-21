KazMunaiGas CEO: It's hard to predict gas prices dynamics

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Sauat Mynbayev, Chairman of the Board of JSC NC "KazMunaiGas" commented on the possibility of a further decrease in gasoline prices in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"It's hard to predict the dynamics, as it all depends on the market. 'KazMunayGas Onimderi' decisions are dictated solely by market conditions, and there are no any regulatory or instructive intentions either from 'KazMunayGas' itself or from the ministry," Mr. Mynbayev said at a briefing at the CCS.

It should be noted that on April 20, "KazMunaiGas" announced a decrease in retail price for AI-92 gasoline to 142 KZT per liter.