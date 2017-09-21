KazMunaiGas Exploration Production elects new Board Chairman

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, Dauren Karabayev has been elected the Chairman of the Board of JSC KazMunaiGas Exploration Production (KMG EP) during a regular Board of Directors meeting, Kazinform cites the company's press service.

It is noted that he replaced Igor Goncharov, who has elected to leave JSC "National Company "KazMunaiGas".

Mr. Dauren Karabayev is an Executive Vice President - Finance Director at KMG NC and has been a member of the KMG EP's Board of Directors since May 2017.

KMG EP is among the top three Kazakh oil producers based on the 2016 results. The overall production in 2016 was 12.2 million tonnes (245 kbopd) of crude oil, including the Company's share in Kazgermunai, CCEL and PKI. The Company's volume of proved and probable reserves excluding shares in the associates, at the end of 2016 was 182 million tonnes (1,327 mmbbl).

The Company's shares and the GDRs are listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange respectively. The Company raised over US$2bn in its IPO in September 2006.