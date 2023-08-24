KazMunayGas, Abu Dhabi Ports Group expand coop

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Board of KazMunayGas Magzum Mirzagaliyev held a meeting with Board Chairman of Abu Dhabi Ports Group (ADP) Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi as part of his working visit to Abu Dhabi, Kazinform reports.

The sides discussed the current activity of the joint enterprise Caspian Integrated Maritime Solutions (CIMS) as part of the instruction of the Kazakh President on the development of alternative routes of export of Kazakh hydrocarbons. In particular, last month new oil tankers with a total deadweight of 8,000 tons Taraz and Liwa to transport Kazakh oil through the Caspian Sea were obtained.

As part of today’s meeting the sides also discussed the issues of cooperation on oil transportation in the open sea. As of today, the joint pool of rankers of Kazmortransflot, KazMunayGas’ subsidiary, and ADP include four ships.

This year, an agreement on the transportation of Tengiz oil in the international waters was signed for the first time with Chevron, commending transportation of commodities by Kazmortransflot and ADP.

The pool is to be replenish with three more tankers of ADP – two Aframax (115,000 tons), and one Suezmax (130,000 tons), by the end of this year.

«We’re satisfied with the development of our cooperation with Abu Dhabi Ports Group. We’re working on expanding the pool of international companies enjoying our services in oil transportation in the future. It is planned to build jointly tankers to transport oil in the open sea and the Caspian Sea in the short-term period. Taking into account the expansion of the tanker fleet, our joint venture CIMS could be a maritime logistics player of global scale in the future,» said Mirzagaliyev.