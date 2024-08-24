KazMunayGas consistently adheres to its oil production obligations under OPEC+ Agreement

KazMunayGas consistently adheres to its oil production obligations under the OPEC+ Agreement, i.e. the quotas set by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

With regard to large assets (Tengizchevroil LLP, North Caspian Operating Company n.v.), where KazMunayGas participates in projects together with foreign partners, we inform that the maintenance works are currently being carried out at the production lines of Tengiz, and that repair and maintenance works are planned at the Kashagan project in October this year.

These measures will result in a significant decrease of the production, which is aligned with the approved oil production quotas.