EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:29, 15 May 2024 | GMT +6

    KazMunayGas, HUAWEI ink memo of understanding in Baku

    KazMunayGas, HUAWEI ink memo of understanding in BAKU
    Photo credit: KMG

    JSC NC KazMunayGas and HUAWEI signed a memorandum of cooperation in Baku as part of Huawei Tech Carnival & Partner Summit 2024, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the KMG's press service.

    The document was signed Galimzhan Bezhentaev, KMG Digital Development Director, and Derek Hao, President of HUAWEI's Enterprise Business Group for Middle East and Central.

    Under the memorandum, the sides intend to strengthen cooperation in cloud solutions, big data, the Internet of Things, AI as well as in creation of contemporary data processing centers.

    As a whole, signing the agreement with the HUAWEI will enable the KMG to boost the development of  information-communication infrastructure in domestic oil and gas sector.

    Tags:
    KazMunayGas Kazakhstan Oil and Gas Azerbaijan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Author
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!