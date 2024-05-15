KazMunayGas, HUAWEI ink memo of understanding in Baku

JSC NC KazMunayGas and HUAWEI signed a memorandum of cooperation in Baku as part of Huawei Tech Carnival & Partner Summit 2024, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the KMG's press service.

The document was signed Galimzhan Bezhentaev, KMG Digital Development Director, and Derek Hao, President of HUAWEI's Enterprise Business Group for Middle East and Central.

Under the memorandum, the sides intend to strengthen cooperation in cloud solutions, big data, the Internet of Things, AI as well as in creation of contemporary data processing centers.

As a whole, signing the agreement with the HUAWEI will enable the KMG to boost the development of information-communication infrastructure in domestic oil and gas sector.