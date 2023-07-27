KazMunayGas launches construction of new sports complex in W Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – On July 27 Chairman of the Management Board of JSC NC KazMunayGas Magzum Mirzagaliyev and governor of West Kazakhstan region Nariman Turegaliyev attended the inauguration ceremony of the project for the construction of a multifunctional sports complex in Uralsk, Kazinform reports.

In his remarks at the ceremony, KMG Chairman pointed out the complex is constructed as instructed by President of the country Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his visit to West Kazakhstan region this March. At that time, the Head of State highlighted the importance of promoting healthy lifestyle among residents of the region.

Magzum Mirzagaliyev emphasized that it is one of KMG’s key values to care about the residents of the country, adding proudly the company channeled some 13 billion tenge towards charity causes last year. On top of that, KMG earmarked 12 billion tenge for the development of regions of the country.

The new sports complex is planned to be constructed in the 10th microdistrict of Uralsk city with its construction slated to finish by the end of 2024.

The sports complex will serve as a venue for sports events and training sessions of local athletes. It will have an arena with a 1,200 seating capacity and a 25m-long swimming pool.

KMG Chairman added the process of the construction will be closely monitored to nurture future champions and sport talents.