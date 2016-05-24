KAZNEX INVEST Agency to open 5 representative offices abroad

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "National Agency for Export and Investment "KAZNEX INVEST" JSC is planning to open 5 representative offices abroad, CEO of the agency Borisbi Zhanguzarov revealed on Tuesday.

"We are planning to open representative offices in the U.S., Germany, Turkey, the UAE and China," Mr. Zhanguzarov told a press briefing in Astana.

According to him, these countries are the largest donors of direct foreign investment worldwide.

Mr. Zhanguzarov was unable to provide details on the budget of the representative offices abroad, saying it will be rather small.