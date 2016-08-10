Kaznex Invest delegation to visit Dubai

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE Kairat Lama Sharif met with Director of International Trade Organizations Department at the Ministry Of Economy of the UAE Ayesha Al-Kobaisi and Director of Trade Negotiations and the WTO Department Sultan Darwish in Abu Dhabi.

As the Ambassador informed via Facebook social network, the sides discussed the issues of participation of the trade delegation of "Kaznex Invest" in the Global Trade Development Week scheduled to be held in Dubai on October 31-November 2, 2016.