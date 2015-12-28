KAZNEX INVEST, Invest Mongolia Agency signed memo of coop

ASTANA. KAZINFORM JSC "National Agency for Export and Investment KAZNEX INVEST" and the Mongolian Investment Agency "Invest Mongolia Agency", with the assistance of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Mongolia, signed a memorandum of understanding in Ulan Bator.

Director of the Department for Corporate Development of “KAZNEX INVEST” Kamshat Sagynbekova and Chairman of the Mongolia Investment Agency “Invest Mongolia Agency” Javkhlanbaatar Sereeter signed the document.

During the meeting, the parties discussed also the development of bilateral economic relations, cooperation in the field of industrial production, agricultural sector, as well as the prospects for further cooperation in the energy field and the field of infrastructure development.

During the event, Kazakh experts also presented information on investment and export opportunities in Kazakhstan.

Source: mfa.gov.kz