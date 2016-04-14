KAZNEX INVEST jointly with the chamber of Commerce of Kazakhstan successfully conducted a trade mission to Novosibirsk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - With the aim of expanding the presence of Kazakh companies on the Russian market, "KAZNEX INVEST" JSC jointly with the chamber of Commerce of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Novosibirsk region has organized and conducted a trade mission of 35 domestic manufacturers of construction, food, chemical, pharmaceutical industries to Novosibirsk.

During the business mission there were held talks with representatives of business circles of Novosibirsk region headed by the Governor V. F. Gorodetsky, the Ministries of agriculture, industry, trade and development of the Novosibirsk region. From the Kazakh side the event was attended by the Vice-Minister of agriculture E. B. Kosherbayev, Deputy Governor of the Pavlodar region Dychko N.V.



As a result of bilateral negotiations there was signed the constituent contract about creation of joint venture in Astana between "HousemasterKZ" LLP and "PRAGMATIC" LLC, 2 of the memorandums on delivery and sale of cable and wire products and equipment for installation of indoor and outdoor CCTV "Kazenergokabel" JSC. Kazakhstan manufacturer of pharmaceuticals "Nobel AFF" JSC have concluded a contract for the supply of pharmaceutical products of domestic production to the "Katren" the largest distributor of the Russian Federation in the amount of 5 million USD.



"We are developing and entering foreign markets as one of the leading domestic pharmaceutical manufacturers in the Republic of Kazakhstan, the first pharmaceutical manufacturer that has received a GMP certificate of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The Russian market is a priority for us, so we have done a lot of work, and we signed a contract with the "Katren" - the leader of Russian pharmaceutical distribution. According to the results of trade mission to Novosibirsk there will be prepared the first deliveries of medicines to the Russian Federation", - said the Advisor of "Nobel AFF" JSC Kiel Svetlana.



"Alina" LLP, which is a leader in the CIS for the production of paints and dry building mixtures according to the results of the business mission in June plans to open an office in Novosibirsk. General Director of "Alina" LLP Tashtanaliev Almazbek said: "For us the Russian Federation is one of the most promising export markets of construction materials. Currently we jointly with KAZNEX INVEST are working on opening representative offices of our company in Novosibirsk, which will help to significantly increase the volume of deliveries to the Russian Federation".



According to the press service of the company, in the framework of the trade mission there was held the official opening of representative offices of "KAZNEX INVEST" JSC in Novosibirsk. It is worth to be noted that for the purposes of system support of exporters to the Russian Federation, there was opened the office, which is already working in full mode. Purpose of the mission is to support Kazakhstani exporters directly in the Russian Federation, in particular in the Siberian Federal district. Also the representative's task is to find and attract Russian investments into priority sectors of Kazakhstan's economy.