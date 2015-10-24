Kaznex Invest’s head talks Turkish companies potential for work in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - There is great potential to develop the work of Turkish companies in Kazakhstan, Askar Arynov, managing director of Kazakh national export and investment agency Kaznex Invest, told Trend Oct. 23.

"By creating production in Kazakhstan, foreign companies will be able to reach the market of all of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), which covers 170 million people," said Arynov. He added that many Turkish companies are already operating in Kazakhstan. They work in almost all the sectors of the Kazakh economy, said Arynov. "We are working with Turkey in the field of investments," he said. "A lot of Turkish companies invest in production and service in Kazakhstan. There are some contacts in the field of export." He said that the Kazakh companies are less represented on the Turkish market. At the same time, he said that a number of Kazakh goods have the potential on the Turkish market. "Among the Kazakh goods, first of all, food can be popular and have a great demand on the Turkish market," he said. "Perhaps Turkish buyers may be interested in the output of some branches of Kazakh engineering, the chemical industry, namely, nitrogen and phosphate fertilizers. "At present, these goods are supplied to Turkey, but in small quantities." Arynov also said that if Kazakh business has ideas on expanding cooperation with Turkey, Kaznex Invest is ready to support them. However, bilateral business forums with Turkey and reciprocal trade missions between Kazakhstan and the country are not planned until late 2015, he said. "Perhaps they will be organized in the coming year," said Arynov. The Kazakh-Turkish Forum in Almaty was organized in February 2015 with the assistance of the Kaznex Invest, and the Kazakh-Turkish forum in Astana was organized in April 2015. KAZNEX INVEST carries out its activities under the program of the new industrialization (SPFIID), and it is the national operator of the system of development and promotion of non-oil export and specialized state-owned company on attraction and work with foreign investors. KAZNEX INVEST is funded from the national budget and provides its services free of charge.