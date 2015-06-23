KAZNEX INVEST to open offices in 8 countries around the world

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - KAZNEX INVEST will open offices in 8 countries around the world, said Borisbiy Zhangurazov, chairman of the Board of "National Agency for Export and Investment KAZNEX INVEST" JSC during a press conference in Central Communications Service.

According to his words, KAZNEX INVEST will open representative offices in 8 countries in order to have direct access to investors. He also stressed that the agency will work under the President's 5 institutional reforms. "We chose those priority sectors that have been selected for the second five-year plan. These sectors include metallurgy, petrochemical industry, oil refining, machinery, etc. Kazakhstan industry development institute will identify the most interesting projects which will attract foreign investors," concluded Mr.Zhangurazov.