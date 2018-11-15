KazNPU should be a beacon in the sphere of pedagogic knowledge - President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with rector of the Abay Kazakh National Pedagogic University Takir Balykbayev today, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, President Nazarbayev was briefed on the activity of the university and work done to implement the State-of-the-Nation Address "Growing welfare of Kazakh citizens: Increase in income and quality of life".



The Kazakh leader emphasized the KazNPU's role in the process of formation and development of the domestic higher education system.



"The university is one of the flagship higher education institutions in Kazakhstan. It may be said without exaggeration that creation of the university laid the foundation for the higher education system in our country. I am confident that you and the academic staff of the university will continue to contribute to the development of domestic education," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.



He also reminded that the recent presidential address pays utmost attention to the issues of education and improvement of living conditions of Kazakhstani students.







"Enhancing the status of a teacher is of paramount importance. Your university should be ahead of the game in that respect," the President noted.

Nursultan Nazarbayev also pointed to the need to make sure the university meets the requirements of modern scientific and technical progress.



"It should cooperate with the world's top-ranking universities, share the best practices and establish close contacts. Your university should become the beacon in the sphere of pedagogic knowledge," the Head of State added.



President Nazarbayev went on by congratulating the KAZNPU's rector on its 90th anniversary and conveyed the words of congratulations to the academic staff and students.



Takir Balykbayev, in turn, announced that the university was featured into the top 500 of the QS World University Rankings 2019.