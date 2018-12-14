KazNU among Europe's top universities

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to the study of the authoritative European ranking «Academic Ranking of World Universities-European Standard» («ARES»), the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University became the leader among higher educational institutions of Kazakhstan. With its performance of «АА», it ranks among the leading European universities and is significantly ahead of other Kazakhstani universities, which were rated as «А+» and below.

The ranking of universities, which is conducted by the European Scientific and Industrial Chamber, takes into account such indicators as high quality performance, research and innovation activities, graduates' employability, and etc. Special attention is paid to the ability of universities to provide students with professional knowledge and competencies, participation in research activities, as well as communication with future employers.

The «ARES» International Rating has been conducted since 2011 by country and it ranks universities whose activities comply with European standards. This year 96 higher educational institutions of Kazakhstan took part in it. The results of «ARES» are taken into account by the world's leading rating agencies.



KazNU purposefully carries out work on transformation into a world-class research university and increases its competitiveness in the global scientific and educational space, which contributes to its successful promotion in international rankings.