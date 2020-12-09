KazNU approved its development strategy until 2025

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The Strategic Development Program for the period until 2025 has been approved at Al-Farabi KazNU after active and extensive discussions at the Academic Council meeting. In accordance with the resolution of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, becoming a 100% state-owned non-profit joint-stock company, the team of the country’s leading university has set itself an ambitious goal – to enter the top 100 best higher education institutions in the world, Kazinform has learnt from the university’s press service.

The priority direction of the program is to increase the global competitiveness of the university through the integration of science, education, and innovation. As part of the modern model of the university 4.0, KazNU is being consistently transformed into a world-class research HEI that exports educational services. In accordance with the program, scientific, educational and investment breakthrough projects of the national and international level will be implemented. KazNU also intends to form an advanced digital ecosystem based on the integrated project «Al-Farabi Smart University, and it is planned to achieve the positions of the best universities in the world in terms of research and innovation components.

The program also provides for an increase in the number of Al-Farabi centers in the world-leading universities and opening of foreign branches of KazNU, which will facilitate the integration of the university into the world scientific and educational space and increase its international recognition as a leading exporter of educational services. At the same time, it is expected that at least a quarter of the students will be foreign citizens. Within five years, the volume of the consolidated budget will increase 1.5 times, and the wages of teachers will increase twofold.

An important part of the program is a set of measures to create a world-class university campus and attract investment in the development of innovative infrastructure. As part of the implementation of the third stage of development of KazGUgrad, it is planned to increase the total area of all buildings and structures of the university. A new 1250-seat high-comfort hostel and social and educational buildings will be put into operation.

An important task is to integrate education, science, and production and introduce the results of scientific developments into the real sector of the economy. In this regard, a large-scale project will be launched to create Al-Farabi Scientific and Technological Valley, which will include innovative, biomedical, and international IT clusters.

Along with the development of the high-tech component of the university, the program provides for strengthening the spiritual and moral platform aimed at forming highly qualified competitive specialists as patriots of the country and citizens of the world. At the new stage of development, an important characteristic of KazNU will be strengthening the role of the university as a driver of social and spiritual modernization of society and the formation of a new quality of the nation. The development model of a new generation HEI – University 4.0, introduced by KazNU at the UN headquarters in New York, will be implemented at the international level.

KazNU being a leading higher education institution of the country should become a leading driver of the diversified economy of Kazakhstan, and the new development program will allow achieving strategic goals, quality growth, and competitiveness in the global scientific and educational community.