KazNU – ICESCO: fighting together with COVID-19

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Al-Farabi KazNU – Global Hub of the UN Academic Impact Program on sustainable development – has received a grant from the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) aimed on implementing a project to fight coronavirus, Kazinform has learnt from the university’s press service.

Since the beginning of the pandemic ICESCO has held an international call for scientific and technological projects aimed at fighting COVID-19 among the universities of the organization's member countries.

KazNU’s project has been recognized as one of the best and selected for funding. It is aimed at the production of universal antiseptics and disinfectants of the new generation. The funds allocated by ICESCO will be used to purchase part of the equipment to equip the production, which is planned to be launched in the near future.

Developed by KazNU chemists, antiseptics based on sodium hypochlorite will be produced by electrochemical method and will have a wide range of applications in the medical, municipal and household spheres. The undoubted advantage of disinfectants is their cost, which is much lower than foreign analogues, since Kazakhstan raw materials are used in production. The production will also use patented developments of KazNU scientists, including highly resistant ruthenium oxide titanium anodes, the use of which significantly reduces the cost of production.

The disinfecting product obtained in the frames of the project will be used for the treatment of University buildings, distributed among students and employees, as well as other social strata in need.

IСESCO with its headquarters in Rabat (Morocco), is a structure of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Its activities are aimed at developing education, science, culture and new technologies and expanding cooperation between the OIC countries in these areas.