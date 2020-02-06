KazNU launches Qayirimdy Qogam challenge

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Students of the Al-Farabi KazNU have held a grand flash mob, launching the QAYIRIMDY QOGAM challenge, the goal of which is to make society, as Al-Farabi said, virtuous.

More than 5 thousand students from different Faculties have gathered at the University campus in front of the monument to the great thinker, whose 1,150th anniversary is being celebrated this year by the whole world under the auspices of the UNESCO. An unprecedented project has launched the national good-deed relay in the country to remind us of the values that Al-Farabi considered the main for humanity: kindness, decency, honesty and justice, the press service of KazNU informs.

Anyone can take part in the challenge. To do this, it’s sufficient to publish a post, photos or video on social networks on good deeds, virtuous and good things. The organizers of the Qayirimdy Qogam challenge offer to pass the challenge and accompany it with the hashtag #AlFarabiQQ.

«The great Al-Farabi said «happiness is the goal that is achieved by virtuous deeds. « Each person is able to do good deeds and make happier themselves and others. If each of us strives to improve ourselves and do good deeds, together we can turn Kazakhstan into a successful, virtuous country - a nation of strong and responsible people, « said second-year student Hassan Nursat, who participated in the flash mob.

The project is aimed at developing a volunteer movement among youth, strengthening social solidarity and organizing initiative groups to solve not only global problems, but also local communities as well as to help specific people. The students of KazNU have already joined the challenge, doing good deeds they pass the baton to different Universities of the country, near and far abroad.

The initiators of the challenge believe that participation in it will allow filling the media space with positive content and recalling the importance of being compassionate and helping people, who are in a difficult life situation, by real actions and deeds, showing mercy and sympathy for each other.