KazNU named Turkic World's Best University

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The World Congress of Turkic Peoples awarded Almaty-based Al-Farabi Kazakh National University the title of ‘The Best University of the Turkic World'. Rector of the University, Academician Galym Mutanov was awarded with an Engraved Gold Medal of this international organization.

In his congratulatory speech, President of the World Congress of Turkic Peoples Yahiya Aliyev highlighted the high achievements of the leading Kazakhstani University, its enormous scientific and innovative potential and dynamic development. Under the leadership of Rector Galym Mutanov, the University has carried out large-scale transformations which enabled it to achieve significant success in advancing in international rankings. This advanced experience is adopted by other HEI's of the world and is an example for the Turkic-speaking countries' universities.

He also stressed that KazNU worthily bears the name of AL-Farabi, one of the greatest thinkers and philosophers of the East. KazNU is widely known in the world for its huge contribution to the development and strengthening the cooperation among the universities of Turkic countries. And its leading positions prove the country's special focus on the development of human capital and the high level of Kazakhstan's higher education system.



The World Congress of Turkic Peoples is an international public association, which is aimed at strengthening cooperation and friendly relations between the Turkic countries, including in the field of science, education and culture.