KazNU opens scientific center in Pakistan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Al-Farabi KazNU opened a joint Research Center & Laboratory for Innovative Research at the University of Karachi, Pakistan. The project was implemented with the assistance of the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS), the university's press service informs.

Speaking at the Center's opening ceremony, Tlekabul Ramazanov, Vice Rector for Science and Innovations of KazNU, highlighted that fruitful cooperation with the Research Institute of Chemistry and the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences of Karachi University has been developing for 20 years. Joint research work was carried out in the field of bioorganic chemistry, pharmacology, chemistry of high-molecular and natural compounds. During this time, 15 patents of the Republic of Kazakhstan were issued and more than 70 articles were published in peer-reviewed international scientific journals, scientists and students of KazNU undergo internships and training at Karachi University on an ongoing basis.

"The opening of a joint Research Center & Laboratory will bring our cooperation to a qualitatively new high level. Such an international collaboration will allow implementing projects relevant for both countries and effectively integrating into the global scientific community, and most importantly, will make a significant contribution to the training of highly qualified and competitive young people in Kazakhstan," said the Vice Rector of KazNU.





The Memorandum of Cooperation, which was signed by KazNU and Karachi University, provides joint training of scientific personnel on the basis of the Center, development and implementation of research works and projects in the field of plant chemistry, biomedicine, production of pharmaceuticals and products based on plant raw materials.





KazNU is a partner and the Excellence Center of COMSATS in Kazakhstan, and the only University from the CIS countries to be included in this International Organization since 2015. A leading Kazakhstani University cooperates with well-known Universities and Research and Educational Centers in 25 countries in Asia, Africa, Latin and Central America, which are members of COMSATS.