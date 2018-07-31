KazNU, Oxford University bolster cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Al-Farabi Kazakh National University (Kazakhstan) and the University of Oxford (the UK) are strengthening educational and scientific cooperation in the coming academic year, the press service of the Kazakh university says.

During the visit of Rector of Al-Farabi KazNU, Academician Galym Mutanov, to the University of Oxford, the representatives of the two universities discussed and agreed upon the possible areas of cooperation and common interests in education and science. The rector's meeting with the scientists, faculty members and representatives of the administration of the University of Oxford has been a good step to develop further constructive dialogue. In particular, the sides expressed interest in the intensification of bilateral partnership and discussed the possibilities that it entails in educational activities and in the implementation of joint scientific researches. Moreover, KazNU's best postgraduate and research students will have the opportunity to be taught on the joint educational program ‘Introduction to Science' at the University of Oxford.

In addition, the English colleagues will provide their laboratories for research and projects in the fields of geography, history, nuclear physics, etc. to be jointly conducted with professors from KazNU. Such a form of collaboration between two universities has already been established.

In April this year, KazNU and the University of Oxford co-organized an international conference on 'Arid Lands: Environmental and social sustainability' dedicated to the current challenges for the sustainable development of arid lands in the central part of Eurasia. It should be mentioned that foreign scholars and experts highly appreciated event in view of its practical and scientific value.

It is a common knowledge that the University of Oxford is one of the oldest and best universities in the world. Over 20,000 students are currently studying there, and foreign students account for about a quarter of them. In the QS World University Rankings, the university hits the world's top five universities.