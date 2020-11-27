KazNU rector and Austrian Ambassador debate Common Goals of Sustainable Development

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The prospects for cooperation in the field of science, education, and innovation development were discussed during the meeting by the rector of Al-Farabi Kazakh National University Galym Mutanov and Ambassador of Austria to Kazakhstan Willy Kempel.

Welcoming the guest of honor, rector G. Mutanov noted that Austria is a country committed to the «green economy», with a developed science and education, rich history and culture. Cooperation between the two friendly States in the field of science and education has been developing dynamically in recent years and has a great potential for growth. The rector also spoke about the close collaboration of KazNU with universities in Austria, in particular with the Vienna University of Economics and Business, the universities of Insburg and Klagenfurt, where Kazakh students take training course and internship in academic exchange and research. The Institute of European studies successfully operates in KazNU and joint projects with foreign partners are being implemented. He highlighted that there is a great potential for expanding cooperation with universities in Austria.

In turn, Ambassador of Austria Willy Kempel extended his gratitude for the reception and noted that, being a man of science, he ardently supports initiatives and projects in the field of education. His special attention was drawn to the experience of the University in the sphere of Sustainable Development. KazNU has been one of the ten universities in the world to lead a Global hub of the UN «Academic impact» program in the given direction since 2014. Kazakhstani University has become one of the initiators of the Ban Ki-moon institutes for sustainable development international network creation. At the Global Forum held in Alpbach, Austria, KazNU as a strategic partner signed an agreement on cooperation in implementing the UN-promoted Sustainable Development Goals.

Highly appreciating the activities of KazNU as a Global hub, Willy Kempel noted that this is, firstly, a responsible mission, which successfully carried out on an international scale. He expressed confidence that KazNU and universities in Austria can actively cooperate in this important area and initiate joint projects on Sustainable Development Goals. The parties expressed their readiness to provide extensive support and contribute to their promotion. An international conference on sustainable development was agreed to be held in cooperation.