KazNU’s IT students to learn programs via Huawei products

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and Technologies Kazakhstan have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The memorandum was signed by KazNU Rector Galymkair Mutanov and Deputy CEO of Huawei Technologies Kazakhstan Liyang Dongbo.

As part of the cooperation, two students of the IT Department and two PhD students of the Physics and Technology Department will go on an internship in a Chinese telecom company.

"Thank you for cooperation. This will greatly help our students. I think it is very important for them to undergo this internship and improve their professional skills," said Mutanov.

Besides, the university's Information Technology Department opens a class to train highly-qualified professionals specializing in IT, including Huawei products.







"It is a kind of a center equipped with computers and multimedia facilities. Here students can take a special course on informational programs and obtain a certificate. In the future, graduates and undergraduates can be employed by telecommunications companies where Huawei products are used. And they produce not only phones and computers but also server hardware, wireless network equipment, to name but a few," clarified Ualsher Tukeyev, Dean of the IT Department at KazNU.







The university has been cooperating with Huawei for two years now. Prior to this, the Physics and Technology Department participated in the company's educational programs.











