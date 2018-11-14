KazNU's scientific journal added into Web of Science Core Collection

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to the Clarivate Analytics International Agency which operates information systems and collections on intellectual property, scientific journal of the Al-Farabi KazNU "International Journal of Biology and Chemistry" has entered into the database of emerging scientific sources - Web of Science Core Collection, the University's press service says.

The inclusion of the journal of the country's leading University in the authoritative international database which indexes the best scientific publications of the world proves another achievement of Kazakhstan's higher education and science.

"KazNU is purposefully working on the task set by the Head of State to join the world's Top 200 Universities and successfully transform into a research institution. We are expanding the opportunities to promote Kazakhstani scholars' research activity and strive to occupy a worthy place in global science," Tlekkabul Ramazanov, Vice Rector for Science and Innovations of KazNU, says.



It should be noted that KazNU is one of the first Central Asian universities, whose scientific publications in chemical-biological, chemical-technological and physical- mathematical areas were included in international scientific databases.