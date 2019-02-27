KazNU successfully advancing in QS

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - According to the results of the «QS World University Ranking by Subject 2019» Al-Farabi KazNU became the first among the Universities of the CIS countries to enter the top 51-100 HEI's in the world in the specialty of Modern Linguistics, climbing 50 positions. In total, six majors of the leading Kazakhstani University have been listed in this ranking, Kazinform has learnt from the university's press service.

KazNU has significantly improved its last year performance in QS «WUR by Subject 2019». For the first time, the specialty of Linguistics was included in the 201-250 group of the rating, Law and English Language & Literature were included in the group 251-300. In addition, the specialty Arts and Humanities was listed in 339th place, and Social Sciences & Management in 364th place.

The ranking methodology is based on four key indicators: academic reputation, reputation among employers, citation of scientific articles and the Hirsch index. The QS «WUR by Subject 2019» was compiled taking into account the views of more than 83 thousand academicians, and 42 thousand employers, as well as data taken from the Elsevier Scopus database.

More than 1200 universities of the world were ranked in five subject areas: Natural Sciences, Social Sciences, Art & Humanities, Life Sciences & Medicine, and Technical Sciences & Engineering.

It should be noted that KazNU, following the course of transformation into a world-class research university, has been successfully promoted in world rankings. Thus, in 2018, according to the results of the global QS ranking, the leading Kazakhstani University was ranked among the top 220 HEI's of the world. From the CIS countries this group included only Lomonosov Moscow State University and Al-Farabi KazNU.