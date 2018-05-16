KazNU tops Kazakhstan’s best university rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Independent Agency for Accreditation and Rating (IAAR) made a list of the best universities in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, L. N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University, M. Auezov South Kazakhstan State University, S.Seifullin Kazakh AgroTechnical University, E. A. Buketov Karaganda State University, and Karaganda State Technical University topped the rankings.

An important factor of the competitive advantage for a higher education institution is its standing in the national and international educational markets.

The National Rating of the Independent Agency for Accreditation and Rating allows Kazakh universities to see their positions, assess the competitiveness of educational services, promote high-quality work, and, most importantly, attract more students and expand the scope of attractiveness for employers.

The rankings of higher educational institutions are getting crucial for the education system and kindle a great interest among the public.

The rating of Kazakh universities, which has been defined by the Independent Agency for Accreditation and Rating since 2014, is a list of the best universities in the Republic of Kazakhstan evaluated in terms of important criteria: concentration of talented students, teachers and researchers; academic mobility of students and faculty; quality of training and employment of graduates; high level of interaction between the university and employers; competitiveness of research publications of teachers, doctoral and graduate students.

It should be pointed out that the IAAR National Rating is recognized by the public as a tool to increase the competitiveness of universities, contributing to the growth of the export potential of educational services, the main resource that guides students in choosing the future direction of personal development.

An important to mention that the National Rating of the demand for higher education institutions, conducted by the Independent Agency for Accreditation and Ranking, takes into account the diversity of educational organizations of the republic and their characteristics.

Applications for participation in the IAAR National Rating were submitted by 75 higher educational institutions of the country. However, 17 educational institutions were excluded due to the incorrect filling. The General Rating 2018 includes 58 universities, of which 6 are national, 21 are state-owned, 7 are joint-stock companies, and 24 are private educational organizations.

The result of the digital ranking made it possible to present the following data and inform applicants, parents, employers, the general public and other interested persons through the media, the official website of IAAR:

• General Kazakh Universities Ranking 2018 Top 20.

• Ranking of Kazakh Universities on Bachelor Degree Programs (by areas of study).

• Ranking of Kazakh Universities on Master's Degree Programs.

• Ranking of Kazakh Universities on Ph.D. Programs.



General Universities Ranking Top 20, conducted by the Independent Agency for Accreditation and Rating is determined by summing all the key indicators according to the key ranking criteria.

Thus, covering various spheres of activity of universities, the multi-vector rating of the Independent Agency for Accreditation and Rating provides a detailed picture of the potential, resources, and priorities for their further development, and also contributes to the prestige and recognition of educational institutions. All this is the fundamental choice factor for applicants (the place of study), and for parents, employers, and society (high trust).