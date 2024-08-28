KazNUA students perform at Young Euro Classic Festival in Berlin

A group of students of the Kazakh National University of the Arts (KazNUA) took part in the Young Euro Classic Festival in Berlin, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Ministry of Culture and Information.

Photo credit: the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan

The festival program included both popular European symphonic music, and traditional compositions, showcasing the distinct identity of the musical ensembles.

The performance of the KazNUA Eurasian Student Symphony Orchestra at Berlin’s Konzerthaus turned out to be as successful as its debut at the festival in 2016.

The audience highly appreciated the performance of Kazakh musicians, the interpretation of Schumann's Piano Concerto performed by pianist Karina Izmailova and Dvořák’s Eighth Symphony performed by the Eurasian Student Symphony Orchestra.

Photo credit: the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Launched in 2000, the Young Euro Classic Festival has been held annually gathering the best youth symphony orchestras from across the globe. The musical ensembles of KazNUA participated in the event this year at the invitation of the festival directorate, with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Germany.