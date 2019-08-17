EN
    15:42, 17 August 2019

    KazPost employees collected 43 tonnes of waste under #TazaQazaqstan campaign

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On August 17, the employees of JSC KazPost collected 43 tonnes of waste as part of #TazaQazaqstan ecological campaign, Kazinform reports.

    «All the branches and the central office of KazPost joined today #Birge #TazaQazaqstan campaign initiated last month by Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Magzum Mirzagaliyev. KazPost has always actively backed the ecological initiatives,» CEO of JSC KazPost Saken Sarssenov posted in his Facebook account.

    The company will continue participating in the campaigns which make our planet and our country cleaner, he added.

    Environment
